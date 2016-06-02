Ramirez homers twice as Padres rout Mariners 14-6

San Diego Padres' Alexei Ramirez looks to high-five teammates in the dugout, but is ignored, after hitting his second two-run home run of the baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, during the sixth inning Wednesday, June 1, 2016. (AP Photo/Alex Galla

San Diego Padres' Alexei Ramirez, left, congratulates Adam Rosales on the latter's two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game in San Diego, Wednesday, June 1, 2016. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Alexei Ramirez homered twice and matched his career high with five RBIs, and Adam Rosales and Wil Myers also homered for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Seattle Mariners 14-6 Wednesday night several hours after executive chairman Ron Fowler strongly criticized the team's poor recent play.

Ramirez had a pair of two-run homers and an RBI single. Jon Jay had four hits while Myers and Yangervis Solarte also each had three hits. Myers finished a triple shy of the cycle. The Padres snapped a four-game losing streak, winning for the second time in 10 games.

On Wednesday morning, Fowler told the team's flagship radio station, the Mighty 1090, that the Padres' recent performances have been "embarrassing" and "pathetic." His comments came a day after James Shields allowed 10 runs in 2 2/3 innings of a 16-4 loss at Seattle.

