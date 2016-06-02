Chase ends with crash, suspect swallows heroin

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Two stolen vehicle suspects are in custody Wednesday night after leading authorities on a pursuit in El Cajon.

According to officers, the suspect was driving in excess of 100-miles-per-hour before exiting on El Cajon Boulevard and crashing into another car.

The suspect and his male passenger ran from the car, but a K-9 unit was able to catch up to the passenger. Officers found the driver not far from the scene of the crash.

One of the suspects told medics he had ingested heroin at some point during the high-speed chase. He also admitted to having smoked marijuana before La Mesa Police discovered the SUV he was driving was stolen.