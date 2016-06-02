MTS expected to vote Thursday on tentative agreement

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Unionized drivers of certain Metropolitan Transit System bus routes in San Diego are expected to begin voting Thursday on a tentative agreement with their employer, First Transit, that could end more than a week of service disruptions.



MTS announced via Twitter shortly after 6:30 a.m. that First Transit and its local employees would vote on a contract proposal later Thursday. First Transit supplies drivers for paratransit vehicles and 18 of the 95 MTS bus routes, according to the company.



The drivers -- members of Teamsters Local 542 -- began striking May 25 after contract negotiations with First Transit reached a standstill.



Disrupted MTS Access service and bus routes include 18, 83, 84, 870, 944, 945A, 972, 973, 978 and 979. Routes 14, 25, 88, 833, 851, 945, 964 and 965 were operating with limited service, according to MTS.



MTS Access drivers provide 1,900 daily curb-to-curb trips that get people to hospitals, doctor appointments and regional care centers. The bus routes are generally served by mini-buses and carry around 4,300 passengers a day.



Major bus routes and the trolley were not affected by the work stoppage, according to MTS. However, Access paratransit in the North County was halted due to the strike, as was the Sorrento Valley Coaster Connection bus shuttle service, according to the North County Transit District.