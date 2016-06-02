Thousands turn out for San Diego's for Rock 'n' Roll Marathon

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A pair of U.S. Olympians got their final pre-Rio tune-up Sunday morning at the 19th annual Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in San Diego.
The race, known for having live bands and cheerleaders every mile or so along the course, began at 6:15 a.m. on the west side of Balboa Park at Sixth Avenue and Quince Street.
Amy Cragg and Shalane Flanagan earned places on the U.S. team at February's Olympic trials, and their half-marathon run will be their only scheduled competition for the 32-year-olds scheduled before the games get going in Rio de Janeiro in August, according to race organizers.
"We're so excited to run another Rock 'n' Roll half marathon as part of our buildup on the road to Rio,'' said Cragg, who won the marathon trials with a time 2:28:20. "Racing at the San Antonio half before the Olympic Trials gave us an opportunity to work together and test our fitness. We are looking forward to pushing ourselves again, this time in San Diego.''
The full 26.2-mile course took runners around North Park, Normal Heights, Mission Valley and Mission Bay before the downtown finish at Ash and State streets. Roads were closed in those areas through the late morning and early afternoon.
Half-marathon and 5K courses were also available.
After the run, an awards ceremony and post-race festival was held at the Waterfront Park outside the County Administration Center.
Cheers and encouragement along the way for runners in the @RunRocknRoll #Marathon #SanDiego @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/r0peFaind3— Heather HOPE (@HopeCBS8) June 5, 2016
Look at the runners go!!????@RunRocknRoll at Mile No. 25 #AlmostDone #RnRSD ???? @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/D7oRlBWBUW— Heather HOPE (@HopeCBS8) June 5, 2016
Finishing strong! Runners in the @RunRocknRoll #Marathon cross the finish line with hands held high?? ???? @CBS8 #RnRSD pic.twitter.com/jOla8Rjdt6— Heather HOPE (@HopeCBS8) June 5, 2016
