Millions of people are watching you try to spell "PHOSPHORAMIDON - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Millions of people are watching you try to spell "PHOSPHORAMIDON"

Posted: Updated:

After an initial triumph at the National Spelling Bee, our host falls victim to a heartbreaking tragedy.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert weeknights at 11:35 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.