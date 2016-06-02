Ignacio Canela guilty of shooting police officer

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A felon who led police on a dangerous vehicle pursuit through the streets of City Heights, then shot an officer who followed him on foot into a dark drainage tunnel, was found guilty Thursday of premeditated attempted murder and other charges.
After deliberating over two days, a jury convicted Ignacio Canela of the Oct. 24, 2013, shooting that seriously injured Officer Timothy Bell, who had been on the department for five years.
RELATED: Prosecution presents case in police shooting trial
Jurors found Canela guilty of attempted murder and 13 other counts, including drug and weapons charges and evading police with reckless driving.
Canela, 33, faces more than 44 years to life in prison when he is sentenced June 22 by Judge Frederic Link.
Deputy District Attorney Michael Runyon told jurors that Canela -- who was wanted on drug charges and for failure to appear in court -- led officers
on a chase from a home on Wightman Street to a dead-end in the 3000 block of Central Avenue, where he ditched his car and took off running into a canyon.
RELATED: Man accused of shooting SDPD officer in court
Bell pursued Canela and followed him into the drainage tunnel, where he tried to use his Taser on the suspect. They got into a physical confrontation, and Canela told the officer, "I give up,'' according to Runyon.
Bell tried to push Canela away and the defendant starting shooting, striking the officer four times, including once in the left arm, the prosecutor said. The officer was able to escape the tunnel as Canela fired at him, Runyon said.
Canela ran through the tunnel and was arrested about a half-hour later. A firearm was later recovered near where Canela was taken into custody.
Canela testified that Bell tried to pistol-whip him with his own gun, but the gun went off and the officer fell to the ground. The defendant said he saw a gun in Bell's left hand, so he picked up his gun off the ground and fired toward the officer's left arm.
"I'm not trying to shoot him in the head,'' Canela testified.
Canela said he fired a couple more rounds toward the officer, and Bell took off running out of the tunnel.
"In my mind, he was safe,'' the defendant testified.
Canela said he turned his gun on himself and contemplated suicide, but didn't pull the trigger.
"I thought I was (expletive),'' Canela said.
Canela said he shot the officer in self-defense.
"I was trying to save my life,'' Canela told his attorney, Jane Kinsey. "I wasn't trying to hurt him. He had a weapon.''
Runyon said Canela also ran from police in 2004 and had a modified knife in his back pocket when he was arrested.
When asked by an officer why he ran, Canela responded, "I don't like pigs,'' Runyon told the jury.
Canela also fled from police in a stolen SUV in December 2007, crashed into a parked car and took off running before being arrested, according to the prosecutor, who said officers recovered a loaded revolver from Canela in that incident.
"Kill or be killed'' was Canela's state of mind when confronted by the officer, Kinsey said. She said her client was so "bent'' on getting away that he jumped out of his car at the entrance to the canyon while it was still moving.
Canela has been to prison four times for vandalism, evading, burglary and drug convictions.
La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.
Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.
Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.
East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.
A man was arrested in Balboa Park on Monday morning, accused of flashing a gun at firefighters. A San Diego Fire Department crew was at the park to put out a brush fire near the Cabrillo Bridge when the incident occurred.
Temperatures continue to cool slightly through Wednesday. Morning low clouds will persist longer through the day as the marine layer deepens through Wednesday.
The non-profit Saving Animals and Healing Hearts in East County is doing everything it can to keep animals alive, despite difficulties at the facility – but the founder needs a helping after a recent surgery.
The Supreme Court ruled Monday for a Colorado baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple in a limited decision that leaves for another day the larger issue of whether a business can invoke religious objections to refuse service to gay and lesbian people.
Cory Spangenberg homered and tripled, Raffy Lopez had a homer among his career-high three hits and Eric Hosmer and Franmil Reyes also went deep to lead the San Diego Padres over the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves 11-4 on Monday night.