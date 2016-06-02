Wearing orange and marching against gun violence

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - More than one hundred San Diegans wore orange Thursday night as they gathered at Waterfront Park in the Embarcadero where they held a rally, aiming to end gun violence in the United States.

The Wear Orange campaign commemorates National Gun Violence Awareness Day in the hopes of putting an end to gun violence. The color orange symbolizes the value of human life.

In 2013, Hadiya Pendleton, a 15-year-old high school student from south side Chicago, marched in President Obama's second inaugural parade. One week later, Hadiya was shot and killed. In remembrance of their fallen classmate, students on the south side of Chicago asked classmates to where orange.

That call to action then led to a national movement with orange as the symbol of gun safety.

CBS News 8's Abbie Alford has the details in this video report.