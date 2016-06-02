Wearing orange and marching against gun violence - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Wearing orange and marching against gun violence

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - More than one hundred San Diegans wore orange Thursday night as they gathered at Waterfront Park in the Embarcadero where they held a rally, aiming to end gun violence in the United States. 

The Wear Orange campaign commemorates National Gun Violence Awareness Day in the hopes of putting an end to gun violence. The color orange symbolizes the value of human life. 

In 2013, Hadiya Pendleton, a 15-year-old high school student from south side Chicago, marched in President Obama's second inaugural parade. One week later, Hadiya was shot and killed. In remembrance of their fallen classmate, students on the south side of Chicago asked classmates to where orange. 
That call to action then led to a national movement with orange as the symbol of gun safety. 

CBS News 8's Abbie Alford has the details in this video report. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 1:19 PM EDT2018-06-05 17:19:04 GMT

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.