Grantville apartment fire started by pawing dogs

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A couple's two dogs are reportedly responsible for an apartment fire that broke out Thursday night in Grantville.
  
It happened around 8 p.m. at an apartment complex located in the 6000 block of Reflection Drive at the intersection of Santo Drive. Fire officials say no one was injured in the fire and preliminary damages to the structure are estimated at $300,000. 

Investigators believe the stove was somehow turned on by the dogs as they pawed at the counters while no one was home.

"Because the fire was burning so intense and it's a rather large unit there was a high probability of flames spreading we called extra units on the scene to assist with the extinguishing of the fire," Capt. Joe Amador, SDFR said.     

Crews had the fire under control in about 30 minutes, but the unit is destroyed.

