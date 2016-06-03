The 'Mad' San Diego County Fair is underway - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

The 'Mad' San Diego County Fair is underway

By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The 2016 San Diego County Fair, whose theme is "Mad About the Fair,'' opens Friday afternoon.
   
The theme takes the Lewis Carroll classic "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland,'' and mixes in some steampunk and cosplay, organizers said. A Mad DJ Party is scheduled in the theme exhibit at 7 p.m.
   
An opening ceremony for the fair is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at the O'Brien Gate, and the public will be let in beginning at 4 p.m. Switchfoot will perform on the Grandstand Stage beginning at 7:30 p.m.
   
The fair will run 26 days through July 4. It will be closed Mondays -- except for closing day -- and the first two Tuesdays. General admission is $16, while a $26 pass allows admission each day.
   
Organizers urge the public to use public transit. A valid North County Transit District, Amtrak or Compass pass allows for a free shuttle ride from the Solana Beach train station.

    •   
