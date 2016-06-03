Five people sickened by chemicals in Coronado

CORONADO (CNS) - Four laborers and a police officer were sent to hospitals Friday after being overcome by chemical fumes at a residential construction site near Naval Air Station North Island.

The workers were applying a waterproofing sealant to the walls of a below-grade chamber on a parcel at Olive and G avenues in Coronado when they began having respiratory problems shortly after 10 a.m., city Fire Chief Mike Blood said.



Medics administered oxygen to the crew members and a police officer who also reported some similar ill effects while responding to the emergency. The five men were then sent to medical centers for follow-up care. Their ailments were not believed to be serious, Blood said.

Police shut down the intersection as a precaution and sent for a hazardous materials team to determine if there were any lingering air-quality problems in the area.