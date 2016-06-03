Man says he lunged at daughter's killer in court over smile - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man says he lunged at daughter's killer in court over smile

Posted: Updated:
A court officer tackles the father of one of three victims of Ohio serial killer Michael Madison, left, who leaped over a table to attack the defendant June 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) A court officer tackles the father of one of three victims of Ohio serial killer Michael Madison, left, who leaped over a table to attack the defendant June 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Ohio serial killer Michael Madison sits in the courtroom after a judge pronounced a death sentence in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Thursday, June 2, 2016, in Cleveland.. (AP Photo/David Richard) Ohio serial killer Michael Madison sits in the courtroom after a judge pronounced a death sentence in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Thursday, June 2, 2016, in Cleveland.. (AP Photo/David Richard)

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio man says he lunged at his daughter's killer in court because the defendant smiled disrespectfully at him.

Courtroom deputies in Cleveland grabbed Van Terry after he leaped across a courtroom table Thursday minutes after a judge sentenced Michael Madison to death in the killings of his daughter and two other women.

Terry told WJW-TV that he was thinking about his daughter when he went after Madison. Madison didn't appear to be injured.

Prosecutors say Madison mutilated Terry's 18-year-old daughter.

The victims' bodies were found near Madison's East Cleveland apartment in 2013.

Terry says it's fine if he's charged with going after Madison because he did the right thing.

A spokesman for the Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County prosecutor's office says the attack is being reviewed.


Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 1:19 PM EDT2018-06-05 17:19:04 GMT

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.