Evacuation order lifted after flare-up of Pala Fire - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Evacuation order lifted after flare-up of Pala Fire

Updated:

Last updated: Saturday, June 4, 2016 AT 6:15PM

Acres burned: 70
Containment: 75%
Location: East of Interstate 15 and about a mile south of the Riverside County line
Start date: Flare up: June 3, 2016
Evacuations: Evacuation order lifted  

PALA (CNS) - The Pala fire that started Tuesday afternoon in the far reaches of northern San Diego County has grown to 70 acres and is 75 percent contained, according to fire officials. 

The forward rate of spread of the fire was stopped yesterday afternoon, according to Cal Fire Capt. Kendal Bortisser.
   
Pala Temecula Road is now open in both directions to everyone

Brisk winds and summery warmth combined Friday to re-ignite the smoldering burn area of the wildfire and once again forced people to flee their homes, three days after an initial round of evacuations.
   
Several small new fires broke out about 3:15 p.m. along the edges of the charred swaths of hilly terrain east of Interstate 15 and about a mile south of the Riverside County line. Cal Fire dispatched ground crews and firefighting aircraft to douse the flames.
   
Within two hours, about 25 additional acres had been blackened, Bortisser said.
   
Sheriff's deputies cleared people out of dozens of homes in the nearby Rancho Heights area as a precaution. The displaced residents were advised to meet at a makeshift evacuation center at Great Oaks High School in Temecula.
   
By early evening, firefighters had halted the spread of the flames. No injuries were reported.
   
The original blaze began Tuesday afternoon as a house fire in the 38800 block of Pala Temecula Road. The flames quickly spread into adjacent trees and brush and began moving through thick foliage on surrounding rural lands.
   
Authorities evacuated about 100 residents in the area of Temepa Road as that fire grew. They were allowed to return to their homes early Tuesday evening as crews gained control over the flames.


FIRE RESOURCE LINKS

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 1:19 PM EDT2018-06-05 17:19:04 GMT

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.