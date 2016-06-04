Ben Vereen Awards celebrates high school seniors - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Ben Vereen Awards celebrates high school seniors

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Two local high school seniors are heading to Broadway!
     
They were chosen Sunday night, during the 3rd annual Ben Vereen Awards, held at the Balboa Theatre. 
     
Performing a number from "Chicago", the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts won "Best High School Musical".
     
Twenty individual performers, ten males and ten females, competed for the opportunity to head to the Jimmy Awards in New York. 
     
Cameron Chang from Canyon Crest Academy and Jazely Genovese from the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts took home top honors. Ben Vereen himself gave an impromptu performance. 
    
CBS News 8's Marcella Lee co-hosted the awards with Vereen, who also presented awards in his "Wellness Through the Arts" program where students submit essays about overcoming bullying and low-self-esteem through the arts.

