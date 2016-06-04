Padres trade Shields, cash to White Sox for Johnson, Tatis - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Padres trade Shields, cash to White Sox for Johnson, Tatis

San Diego Padres starting pitcher James Shields throws against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 31, 2016, in Seattle. San Diego Padres starting pitcher James Shields throws against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 31, 2016, in Seattle.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres traded pitcher James Shields and cash to the Chicago White Sox on Saturday for pitcher Erik Johnson and shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr.

The deal came three days after Padres executive chairman Ron Fowler criticized the last-place team's recent performances as being "embarrassing" and "pathetic," and called out Shields for his poor start Tuesday at Seattle.

The Padres will cover $29 million of the $56 million remaining on Shields' contract.

The 34-year-old righty is 2-7 with a 4.28 ERA. He allowed 10 runs in 2 2-3 innings in a 16-4 loss at Seattle on Tuesday.

The White Sox got off to a fast start this year, but have recently slid back in the AL Central. They've been looking to boost their rotation and hope "Big Game James" can deliver.

Shields has made at least 31 starts every season beginning in 2007.

"We're pleased to add a starter of James Shields' caliber," general manager Rick Hahn said. "He has proven to be one of the most dependable and durable pitchers in the major leagues over his career."

Shields was one of several big-name players the Padres brought in before the 2015 season, giving him a $75 million, four-year deal. The roster overhaul fizzled, as the Padres finished three games worse last year than they did in 2014.

Prone to giving up home run balls, Shields has kept his teams in games for years, going a combined 129-104 with a 3.76 ERA overall for Tampa Bay, Kansas City and the Padres.

Shields helped pitch the Rays into the 2008 World Series and the Royals into the 2014 Series. He made the AL All-Star team in 2011.

Johnson, a 26-year-old righty, was 0-2 with a 6.94 ERA for the White Sox this season. The 17-year-old Tatis is the son of former big leaguer Fernando Tatis.

    Cory Spangenberg homered and tripled, Raffy Lopez had a homer among his career-high three hits and Eric Hosmer and Franmil Reyes also went deep to lead the San Diego Padres over the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves 11-4 on Monday night.

     

    Serena Williams has withdrawn from the French Open before her fourth-round match against Maria Sharapova. 

    'I can't say I was sure of anything': J.R. Smith, reflecting on his Game 1 gaffe, tries to turn the page in the NBA Finals. 
