Three siblings have one wish to find a forever home

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Most kids grow up under the same roof as their siblings. But that's not always possible for children in foster care.

These three siblings, who are living apart right now, are holding out hope they'll soon find one forever family.

Annabelle is a giggly four-year-old who instantly makes you smile and her brother Eric is just as joyful.

Both of them look up to their big sister Gabriella, who's the leader of the pack and with no parents to call their own, does her best to watch out for her two siblings.

“Gabriella she's the oldest of the three. She's very ‘parentified.’” Said Protective services worker, Brenetta Wallace.

But Gabriella deserves to just be a child as part of a forever family, willing to take in all three of them.

“Any home that could just relieve her of that responsibility, where they're nice and caring and loving, and could provide, a safe, nurturing environment for her, and her siblings, that would be excellent for them,” continued Wallace.

Annabelle is in preschool, Eric is in first grade and Gabriella is a third grader.

“They are scholarly children. They are very, very smart academically,” added Wallace.

In fact, when I asked Gabriella what she likes to do after school, she replied:

“I like to do my homework.”

Truthful and talkative, Eric isn't shy when it comes to expressing how he feels:

“I want to be adopted.”

He wants nothing more than to live with his sisters in a forever home.

“Because I never been adopted before and I don't know how it feels to be adopted,” said Eric.

Eric is living in a separate foster home than his sisters right now.

“The reason why I miss my sisters is because it's not that easy to have fun without my sisters,” Eric said.

And he speaks for them all when it comes to this one wish.

“Gabriella basically explained to me that her siblings are the only family she has in California and it's really important they stay together,” Wallace explained. “They're happy, fun loving kids that love to play, as you can see. They have million dollar smiles.”

If you are interested in adopting or becoming a foster family, please call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U.

CBS News 8 would like to thank Margery Squire and Ron Manahan for taking the Heart Gallery photos featured in this story.