Pregnant woman hospitalized after crash with suspected DUI drive - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Pregnant woman hospitalized after crash with suspected DUI driver

Posted: Updated:

ESCONDIDO (CBS 8) – A 27-year-old pregnant driver suffered life-threatening injuries when her car was hit by a vehicle driven by a suspected drunk driver, who tried to flee the scene early Sunday morning in Escondido.

The crash occurred at 2 a.m. June 5 at the intersection of Highway 78 and Broadway, Escondido police Lt. Mike Kearney said in a statement.

Escondido police officers said the driver of a Ford F-150 truck, identified as 33-year-old Jose Uriostegui, slammed into a Nissan Altima.

A witness told CBS News 8 that he tried to run away from the scene:

"The guy from the truck parked here, we couldn't figure out who was driving the truck, who was in the car. I went over to the car and lifted the air bags, there was a lady, she was pregnant, she's yelling ‘oh God I'm pregnant, I'm pregnant.’”

Authorities said Lucrecia Vasquez, who is six-months pregnant, was traveling northbound on Broadway at SR-78 when she collided with a black Ford F-150. The driver of the truck, Uriostegui from Escondido, then took off but didn't get far due to the efforts of two Good Samaritans. 

"So me and James start chasing this guy. I'm trying to dial 911, James catches him, wraps him up, grabs him and we drag him up onto the street where the police see him and apprehend him,” continued the witness.

Vasquez was transported to Palomar Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Her 24-year-old female passenger was hospitalized with moderate, but not life-threatening injuries, Kearney said. Her name was not released.

Uriostegui was arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony drunken driving, felony hit and run and driving without a license. He sustained minor injuries in the collision.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 1:19 PM EDT2018-06-05 17:19:04 GMT

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.