Students honored with Sunflower Scholarships

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A group of exceptional students was honored Sunday.

The Chelsea's Light Foundation, which honors slain Chelsea King, is awarding Sunflower Scholarships to provide financial aid for college and to give children funds to participate in extracurricular activities that they otherwise could not afford.

Organizers say the ten students who were picked from more than 300 applicants were chosen for standing tall and unique, just like a sunflower.