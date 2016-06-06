Four suspects in Vermont murder face extradition

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Four people arrested in Ocean Beach last week in connection with the death of a transgender man in Vermont waived extradition back to that state Monday morning.



Erik Averill, 21, Jordan Nathaniel Paul, 21, Myia Barber, 23, and Allison Elizabeth Gee, 24, were arrested around 7 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of the 5100 block of Voltaire Street for their alleged roles in the fatal assault on Amos Beede, according to police in San Diego and Burlington, Vermont.



The two men and two women were wanted on second-degree murder warrants.



The 38-year-old victim was beaten at a homeless encampment and died from "complications from blunt force trauma to his brain,'' according to a statement from the Burlington Police Department.



Averill and Barber, both transients, were initially named "persons of interest in the case'' and arrest warrants were later issued for them, Paul and

Gee.



Burlington police contacted their local counterparts Thursday evening to help find the four suspects, San Diego police Lt. Ray Valentin said.



A suspected motive was not immediately released, but investigators do not believe Beede's slaying was related to his gender identity, according to broadcast news reports.



A hearing was set for June 27 in San Diego t