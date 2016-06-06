June 1 - 30: School's Out, Hunger's Not - Summer Food Drive - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

June 1 - 30: School's Out, Hunger's Not - Summer Food Drive

Posted: Updated:

This is sponsored content and was provided by the San Diego Food Bank.

Over summer vacation, children who live in poverty stop receiving free meals at school and face hunger at home.  

Often their parents work in low-wage jobs or they are unemployed, and over the summer months these families are forced to turn to the San Diego Food Bank for food assistance to feed their children. 

At the same time, donations to the San Diego Food Bank drop dramatically over the summer months when need from the community is greatest. 

Throughout the month of June, Sycuan, SDG&E, CBS 8 and The San Diego Union-Tribune are supporting the School’s Out, Hunger’s Not - Summer Food Drive.

You can support the food drive by visiting your local Albertsons or Vons supermarket. Purchase a pre-filled $5 bag of groceries containing of our most-needed food items, and place the bag in the Food Bank’s red barrels at the front of the store. 

Supporters can also donate nonperishable food items in the Food Bank’s red food drive barrels. The Food Bank’s most needed food drive items include: canned meats, canned vegetables, canned fruit, peanut butter, pasta, cereal, and oatmeal.  

The Food Bank can also receive donations online via its Virtual Food Drive. To make a "virtual" food drive donation, click here

Your donations will help the San Diego Food Bank prevent a local child from going to bed hungry. Thank you for helping our community feed families and children in need this summer!  

For more information about the School’s Out, Hunger’s Not - Summer Food Drive, click here

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 1:19 PM EDT2018-06-05 17:19:04 GMT

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.