June 1 - 30: School's Out, Hunger's Not - Summer Food Drive

This is sponsored content and was provided by the San Diego Food Bank.

Over summer vacation, children who live in poverty stop receiving free meals at school and face hunger at home.

Often their parents work in low-wage jobs or they are unemployed, and over the summer months these families are forced to turn to the San Diego Food Bank for food assistance to feed their children.

At the same time, donations to the San Diego Food Bank drop dramatically over the summer months when need from the community is greatest.

Throughout the month of June, Sycuan, SDG&E, CBS 8 and The San Diego Union-Tribune are supporting the School’s Out, Hunger’s Not - Summer Food Drive.

You can support the food drive by visiting your local Albertsons or Vons supermarket. Purchase a pre-filled $5 bag of groceries containing of our most-needed food items, and place the bag in the Food Bank’s red barrels at the front of the store.

Supporters can also donate nonperishable food items in the Food Bank’s red food drive barrels. The Food Bank’s most needed food drive items include: canned meats, canned vegetables, canned fruit, peanut butter, pasta, cereal, and oatmeal.

The Food Bank can also receive donations online via its Virtual Food Drive. To make a "virtual" food drive donation, click here.

Your donations will help the San Diego Food Bank prevent a local child from going to bed hungry. Thank you for helping our community feed families and children in need this summer!

For more information about the School’s Out, Hunger’s Not - Summer Food Drive, click here.