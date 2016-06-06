John Oliver buys and forgives $15 million in debt

NEW YORK (AP) — Some 9,000 people who can't — or won't — pay delinquent medical bills are singing John Oliver's praises.

The HBO host illustrated a story about practices in a little known industry that purchases the records of people delinquent in bills and attempts to collect them by acquiring $15 million worth of unpaid medical bills. He got them for only $60,000, and immediately forgave the debts.

On his HBO show on Sunday night, Oliver claimed it was television's biggest giveaway since an Oprah Winfrey episode where the talk-show host gave cars to her television audience.

Oliver's show, "Last Week Tonight," engages in a form of investigative comedy, and showed the abuses of some of these companies who try to collect on debts.

