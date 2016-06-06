Stephen Colbert: Here's What Rashida Jones Told The Graduating S - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Stephen Colbert: Here's What Rashida Jones Told The Graduating Seniors At Harvard University

Posted: Updated:

When giving this year's commencement speech at Harvard, Rashida Jones told the Harvard seniors "you're idiots," along with some wisdom from her father Quincy Jones.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert weeknights at 11:35 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.