San Diegans met state-mandated water conservation goals

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Nearly all of the 24 water agencies in San Diego County easily met their state-mandated conservation goals in April, state water officials reported Monday.

Statewide, Californians cut back their use by 26.1 percent in April compared to the same month in 2013, the state benchmark.

"Californians continue to demonstrate that they are serious about water conservation, which is fabulous," said state Water Board Chairwoman Felicia Marcus.

"We will be watching closely to make sure that water agencies continue to prioritize the conservation habits their customers have adopted, and don't fall back into business as usual," Marcus said. "In particular we expect them to continue to enforce bans on the worst types of wasteful water use, and to take a prudent approach with their water budgets."

The city of San Diego, the region's largest supplier of water to homes and businesses, saved 17.8 percent in April, compared to a target of 8 percent. Since June of last year, customers have reduced consumption by a cumulative 18 percent.

The local districts that missed their state-mandated targets in April, either for the month or cumulatively, were:

-- Fallbrook Public Utility District, goal of 28 percent, cut back 20.6 percent in April, with cumulative savings of 23.9 percent;

-- Olivenhain Municipal Water District, goal of 24 percent, April savings were 23.7 percent, cumulative of 25.2 percent; and

-- Santa Fe Irrigation District, goal of 28 percent, April savings of 22.9 percent, cumulative of 31.7 percent.

