City of Del Mar takes action against climate change - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

City of Del Mar takes action against climate change

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The City of Del Mar is taking action to fight climate change with the goal of working toward 100 percent clean energy, while also reducing outdoor water consumption to 30 gallons per capita by 2035.

The City of Del Mar's plan is to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2035, which is a plan that is encouraging some residents.

"It's something that is right here and it needs to be addressed," said Del Mar Mayor Sherryl Parks.

City staff reported in Del Mar, 48 percent of emissions are produced from driving in and out of the city, which is the second highest way residents waste energy in the area. The number one way is at home, where residents waste energy related to electricity and water. 

"We definitely want to cut our carbon footprint in half," said Nicole Captretz, Climate Action Campaign Executive Director.

A budget has not been set for the Del Mar clean energy plan and this worries city council members because the costs won’t be added until they approve projects.

In San Diego, Mayor Kevin Faulconer dedicated $130 million for a clean energy plan.

City staff members have provided a list of strategies that would be part of the Action Climate Plan. Those strategies include increased use of renewable energy, urban tree planting, streets to encourage non-motorized transportation and roundabouts.

Environmentalists said the City of Del Mar's pursuit of clean energy should send a strong message to other communities considering such a plan.

City staff will review and update the climate action plan every five years.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 1:19 PM EDT2018-06-05 17:19:04 GMT

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.