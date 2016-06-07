San Diego Mayor Faulconer receives nearly 60 percent of vote

View Campaign 2016 election results on your mobile >> http://kfmb.us/electionresultsmobile

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A group of conservative Republican mayors Wednesday congratulated San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer for winning reelection.



"Two years ago the people of San Diego elected Kevin Faulconer to clean up city government. Voters agreed with his record and vision for 'One San Diego' and rewarded him with a full term as mayor,'' Fort Worth, Texas Mayor and Community Leaders of America Chairwoman Betsy Price said in a statement.

"On behalf of the nation's conservative mayors I congratulate our colleague and friend on his re-election as mayor of California's second, and the nation's eighth largest city.''



The Virginia-based Community Leaders of America is the home to the national caucus of Republican mayors and city council members. It was formed in response to the lack of a unified national strategy supporting Republican candidates at the local level.