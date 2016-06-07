Supervisor Dave Roberts heads to November runoff with Mayor Gasp - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Supervisor Dave Roberts heads to November runoff with Mayor Gaspar

Posted: Updated:

View Campaign 2016 election results on your mobile >> http://kfmb.us/electionresultsmobile

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Encinitas Mayor Kristin Gaspar emerged Wednesday as the general election challenger to incumbent Supervisor Dave Roberts, defeating Escondido Mayor Sam Abed for a place on the November ballot.
   
Roberts led the field in Tuesday's election, but fell short of the amount needed to avoid a November runoff. Gaspar topped Escondido Mayor Sam Abed to claim the other spot on the general election ballot.
   
Gaspar is hoping to unseat Roberts, who found himself in hot water last year when several members of his staff resigned.
   
Roberts became vulnerable to a serious challenge after his colleagues on the board agreed to pay $310,000 to settle claims brought by three former staffers that he misused his powers.

RELATED: CBS 8 California Primary Election Information

The District Attorney's Office declined to pursue criminal charges against Roberts, saying that while he may have violated county workplace policies, his actions did not meet the threshold for pursuing a criminal case.
   
District 3 consists of almost 630,000 residents and takes in coastal communities including Torrey Pines State Beach, Del Mar, Solana Beach and Encinitas. Other communities in the district are Mira Mesa, Escondido, the San Pasqual Valley, Lake Hodges, Rancho Bernardo, Carmel Mountain Ranch, Scripps Ranch, Tierrasanta and Sabre Springs.
   
In the other supervisors races, Greg Cox, who represents the South Bay, was reelected without opposition.
   
East County Supervisor Dianne Jacob easily defeated challenger Rudy Reyes.
   
Cox and Jacob, who have served on the panel for more than two decades, will enter their final four years in office before they're kicked out by the county's relatively new term limits law.

  • Campaign 2016 - News, opinion and analysis of the U.S. electionMore>>

  • Trump summons business leaders, lawmakers to White House

    Trump summons business leaders, lawmakers to White House

    Monday, January 23 2017 11:52 AM EST2017-01-23 16:52:34 GMT

    Opening his first official week in office, President Donald Trump warned business leaders Monday that he would impose a "substantial border tax" on companies that move their manufacturing out of the United States, while promising tax advantages to companies that produce products domestically.

     

    Opening his first official week in office, President Donald Trump warned business leaders Monday that he would impose a "substantial border tax" on companies that move their manufacturing out of the United States, while promising tax advantages to companies that produce products domestically.

     

  • LIVE STREAM: Nationwide protests on President Trump's first full day

    LIVE STREAM: Nationwide protests on President Trump's first full day

    Saturday, January 21 2017 3:51 PM EST2017-01-21 20:51:43 GMT

    Pledging emphatically to empower America's "forgotten men and women," Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday, taking command of a riven nation facing an unpredictable era under his assertive but untested leadership.

     

    Pledging emphatically to empower America's "forgotten men and women," Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday, taking command of a riven nation facing an unpredictable era under his assertive but untested leadership.

     

  • Inauguration Day: Behind-the-scenes from Washington, D.C.

    Inauguration Day: Behind-the-scenes from Washington, D.C.

    Friday, January 20 2017 11:13 PM EST2017-01-21 04:13:09 GMT

    One of CBS 8’s own traveled across the country to witness Donald Trump take the Presidential Oath of Office.

     

    One of CBS 8’s own traveled across the country to witness Donald Trump take the Presidential Oath of Office.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.