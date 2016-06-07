California Primary: Latest election results are in

View Campaign 2016 election results on your mobile >> http://kfmb.us/electionresultsmobile

Clinton seizes historic primary win

Hillary Clinton has reached another delegate milestone: She's now won a majority of delegates from primaries and caucuses.

Read more here >>>

San Diego Mayor Faulconer receives nearly 60 percent of vote

Kevin Faulconer has won reelection as San Diego's mayor, collecting nearly 60 percent of the vote with nearly two-thirds of the precincts counted. Former Assemblywoman Lori Saldana trailed with 22.46 percent, and ex-Councilman Ed Harris gained 19.34 percent.

Read more here >>>

San Diego minimum wage will increase

Approved by the City Council but forced to the ballot by opponents, a plan to raise the minimum wage and extend paid sick leave in San Diego above what's required by the state was passed by voters Wednesday night.

Read more here >>>

SD City Council Primary: Barbara Bry just shy number of votes needed to claim seat

High-tech entrepreneur Barbara Bry was just shy Wednesday of the number of votes needed to claim a seat on the San Diego City Council, meaning she will have to compete in a November runoff election.

Read more here >>



Supervisor Dave Roberts heads to November runoff with Mayor Gaspar

Encinitas Mayor Kristin Gaspar emerged Wednesday as the general election challenger to incumbent Supervisor Dave Roberts, defeating Escondido Mayor Sam Abed for a place on the November ballot.

Read more here >>>

San Diego School Board Election: LaShae Collins will advance to city-wide runoff in November

Although LaShae Collins bested appointed Trustee Sharon Whitehurst-Payne in Tuesday's primary election for a seat on the San Diego Unified School District Board of Education, both will advance to a city- wide runoff in November to decide the winner.

Read more here >>>