Padres rally behind Norris, Myers to beat Braves 4-3

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Derek Norris tied the game with a home run leading off the ninth and Wil Myers singled in the winning run to give the San Diego Padres a 4-3 victory against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night.

Norris hit the second pitch from Arodys Vizcaino (1-1) over the fence in left-center, his seventh. Alexei Ramirez singled, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Pinch-hitter Travis Jankowski walked and Jon Jay lined out to short before Myers lined a single down the left-field line.

Matt Thornton (1-0) pitched a perfect ninth for the win.

The Braves, who lost their sixth straight, have the worst record in the majors, 16-42. The Padres are last in the NL West at 25-35.

Former Padres pitcher Casey Kelly had been in line for the win for the Braves before Vizcaino blew a save for the second time in eight chances.

Nick Markakis hit an RBI double with two outs in the first and a sacrifice fly in the third, both off Colin Rea. The Braves took a 3-1 lead in the third on Chase d'Arnaud's RBI single and Markakis' sac fly.

Braves rookie starter Aaron Blair was pulled after loading the bases with one out in the fifth on singles by Jon Jay and Matt Kemp and a walk to Yangervis Solarte. Kelly came on and allowed Melvin Upton Jr.'s sacrifice fly that cut the Braves' lead to 3-2 before striking out Brett Wallace.

Kelly struck out one in 1 2/3 innings. Obtained by the Padres in the deal that sent Adrian Gonzalez to the Boston Red Sox in December 2010, Kelly was sent to the Braves for catcher Christian Bethancourt in December.

Blair allowed two runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings, struck out four and walked three.

After Markakis gave the Braves a 1-0 lead in the first, the Padres tied it on Kemp's RBI single in the bottom of the inning.

Braves left fielder Mallex Smith, a former Padres farmhand, threw out Rea at the plate to end the second and keep it a 1-1 game. Rea singled with two outs and advanced when Jon Jay was hit by a pitch by rookie starter Aaron Blair. Rea tried to score on Myers' single to left but Smith easily threw him out. Smith, a fifth-round draft pick of the Padres in 2012, was sent to Atlanta as part of a trade for Justin Upton in December 2014.

Rea allowed three runs and six hits in seven innings, struck out five and walked two.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Julio Teheran (1-6, 2.92) is scheduled to start the series finale.

Padres: LHP Drew Pomeranz (5-5, 2.22) is scheduled to start the matinee game.