Police investigate Ocean Beach home invasion

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A pair of gun-toting robbers forced their way into a home in Ocean Beach, assaulted the residents and escaped with some of their property, authorities said Wednesday.



The two suspects knocked two residents to the ground, then ransacked the residence on Saratoga Avenue near Bacon Street shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said. It was not immediately clear what was taken.



Police did not release a detailed description of the suspects but said they were wearing black clothing and had bandannas over their faces.

They were last seen heading south on Cable Street