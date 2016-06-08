SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A Comic-Con museum might be coming to Balboa Park, it was announced Wednesday.



Discussions were under way between the San Diego Hall of Champions and Comic-Con International to lease space at the sports theme museum, according to museum officials.



The San Diego Hall of Champions, the nation's largest multi-sport museum, had internally discussed the possibility of subleasing some, or all, of its museum location. When the museum learned of Comic-Con's interest in the space, it made the decision to move forward with official discussions.



Comic-Con has long hoped to have a space that would allow the organization to continue furthering its mission of bringing comics and related popular art forms to a wider audience. A museum would help to achieve that goal on a year-round basis, according to Comic-Con officials.



"Comic-Con has been working with the Hall Of Champions as part of our continuing exploration of how best to ensure Comic-Con's legacy,'' said David Glanzer, Comic-Con spokesman. "At this time we are in talks, and while no decision has been made, we are thrilled with the direction of those discussions.''



"Regardless of the outcome, the San Diego Hall of Champions will continue to celebrate and recognize outstanding local athletic achievement and provide sports programming for the community, both of which are part and parcel to the lasting legacy of the hall's founder, Bob Breitbard,'' Dan Shea, a Hall of Champions board member, said in a statement.

"We're enthused to perpetuate Bob's legacy through numerous awards programs and community sports programming initiatives to motivate and inspire San Diegans to reach their full potential.''