Alvin: 12-year-old Maltese mix looking for new home

The Rajneesh movement of the 1980s is back in the spotlight thanks to a six-part Netflix documentary called Wild Wild Country. When Lemon Grove resident Samadhi Selecki met Indian guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh in 1974, he changed her life forever.
Homelessness is a growing problem in San Diego and one north county city is taking a unique approach to solving it. Carlsbad has created a homeless outreach team trained to connect with the homeless and find ways to get them off the streets. News 8's Shawn Styles takes a look at how the team is helping those in need.
A new memorial honoring Marines and sailors who were killed during the Vietnam War was unveiled at Camp Pendleton on Monday. The monument named the 5th Marines Vietnam Memorial was installed in the Camp San Mateo Memorial Garden. News 8 photojournalist Bruce Patch has all the highlights from the Memorial Day special ceremony.
San Diego police K9 Dexter is back to work with his handler after being stabbed earlier this year. Not only is he patrolling the streets again, but he has a new award for his courage.
This weekend marked the unofficial start of summer around San Diego County — and that means it’s time to start hitting the beaches.
San Diego City Councilmen Chris Ward and David Alvarez are expected Monday to attend the fourth annual Truman San Diego Memorial Day Sunrise Rose Ceremony at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery.
The San Diego Zoo Safari Park is famous for its expansive habitats featuring African and Asian species. The all-new Walkabout Australia gives park guests a view into a new region of the world with interesting and unique species.
With Memorial Day weekend signifying summer's unofficial start, San Diego County officials Friday urged beachgoers to use their "Check In Before You Get In'' web application.