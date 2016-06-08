Alvin: 12-year-old Maltese mix looking for new home

Breed: Maltese mix

Gender: Neutered male

Age: 12 years old

ID #: 207457

Adoption Fee: $25

Alvin, a 12-year-old Maltese mix, is looking for a new home. He was rescued from a shelter in Los Angeles County and can’t wait to start his new life with a loving family in sunny San Diego! Since entering our care, Alvin has proven to be quite the Casanova. He’s loving, affectionate and oh-so-sweet! He enjoys the company of other dogs, but is perfectly content by himself too, as long as he has his humans nearby for cuddles. Alvin enjoys exploring new areas, and snuggling in laps for petting. He’s a wonderful little lap dog who would thrive in a patient, mellow home where he can be spoiled by his new family.

His adoption fee includes his neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, 30 days of complimentary medical insurance from Trupanion Insurance, a certificate for a free veterinary exam and a license if residing in Oceanside, Vista, San Marcos, Poway or Escondido.

Alvin is available for adoption at the San Diego Humane Society’s San Diego Campus located at 5500 Gaines Street. To learn more about making him part of your family, please call (619) 299-7012.

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012



Adoptions

Monday - Friday

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Saturday - Sunday

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.