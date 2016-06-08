Alligator found with human remains in mouth, stomach - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Alligator found with human remains in mouth, stomach

Posted: Updated:

LAKELAND, Fla. (CBS 8) – An employee at a lakeside retirement home in Lakeland, Florida made a grisly discovery after spotting an alligator swimming in a nearby lake with a human body in its mouth on Tuesday. 

Lakeland police said the remains found inside the alligator, following a necropsy, matched the body found in its mouth. The body was determined to be male and had been in the water for a few days, based on the body’s state of decomposition. The medical examiner was working to determine a cause of death.

In the days leading up to the incident, local police received two separate phone calls from concerned citizens regarding an aggressive alligator in the area, as well as a report of something floating in the water. Police and the firefighters searched the area, but were unable to locate any alligators at that time. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 1:19 PM EDT2018-06-05 17:19:04 GMT

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.