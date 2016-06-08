Alligator found with human remains in mouth, stomach

LAKELAND, Fla. (CBS 8) – An employee at a lakeside retirement home in Lakeland, Florida made a grisly discovery after spotting an alligator swimming in a nearby lake with a human body in its mouth on Tuesday.

Body has been pulled out of the water. Unk victim. Detectives on the scene. Press release will be sent out later pic.twitter.com/8mt66K8tYj — Sgt. Gary B Gross (@GaryBGross) June 7, 2016

Lakeland police said the remains found inside the alligator, following a necropsy, matched the body found in its mouth. The body was determined to be male and had been in the water for a few days, based on the body’s state of decomposition. The medical examiner was working to determine a cause of death.

LPD Detectives still on the scene. Unk if this person was attacked. Trappers on scene trying to catch gator. pic.twitter.com/VZp9Nsz8UX — Sgt. Gary B Gross (@GaryBGross) June 7, 2016

In the days leading up to the incident, local police received two separate phone calls from concerned citizens regarding an aggressive alligator in the area, as well as a report of something floating in the water. Police and the firefighters searched the area, but were unable to locate any alligators at that time.