Strict new rules for Marine tattoos - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Strict new rules for Marine tattoos

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The military has released an updated tattoo policy for Marines.

The policy outlines where Marines will and will not be allowed to have ink and how big the tattoos can be.

The new tattoo policy released last week is an effort by The Marines Corp to seek a balance of personal desires of Marines with high standards of professional military appearance and heritage.

Full sleeve tattoos will continue to not be allowed; however, Marines will be able to get as many tattoos as they want so long as they are covered by their physical training uniforms.

Tattoos deemed drug-related, gang-related, extremist, obscene or indecent, sexist, or racist will continue to be prohibited.

The full set of guidelines can be seen below:

