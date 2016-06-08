Injured hiker rescued from Torrey Pines bluff - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Injured hiker rescued from Torrey Pines bluff

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Medics, lifeguards and a helicopter crew worked for about an hour today to rescue a man who wound up unconscious on a sea bluff over Blacks Beach after apparently losing his footing and tumbling partway down the precipice.

Someone who spotted the downed hiker on the cliff just south of Torrey Pines Gliderport made a 911 call about 3:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Lifeguards and medics made their way to the spot where the man was precariously lying, checked him for injuries and vital signs, and loaded him onto a litter, SDFRD spokesman Lee Swanson said.

The personnel then carried him about 20 feet farther down the bluff to a flatter and safer area, where a crew aboard a hovering emergency-services copter hoisted him aboard.

The aircraft flew the unidentified man, who appeared to be in his mid- 20s to early 30s, to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla for treatment of injuries of undetermined severity. He did not regain consciousness during the rescue, Swanson said.

