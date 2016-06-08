Pregnant woman hit by DUI driver loses her unborn child

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A woman who lost her unborn child last weekend in a collision with a suspected drunken driver in Escondido remained hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday.

Lucrecia Vasquez, 27, was driving north on Broadway when her 2013 Nissan Altima was struck by an eastbound 2005 Ford F150 at state Route 78 about 2 a.m. Sunday, according to police.

The driver of the pickup truck, 32-year-old Jose Luis Uriostegui, allegedly got out of his crumpled vehicle and tried to run off, but was chased down by two witnesses who held him until officers arrived, Lt. Mike Kearney said.

Medics took Vasquez, who was six months pregnant, and a 24-year-old woman who had been riding in her car to Palomar Medical Center. Vasquez was admitted in critical condition, and her unborn son -- who was to be named Santiago -- died in utero.

Vasquez's companion was hospitalized for treatment of non-life- threatening trauma.

Uriostegui was arrested and booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of drunken driving, hit and run, and driving without a license. He sustained minor injuries in the collision, Kearney said.

Vasquez's family has reached out to the public for help with hospital and funeral expenses. Those wishing to contribute can do so online through the Vasquez Family Go Fund Me Account.