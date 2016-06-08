California saw surge in registration, but not in voting - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

California saw surge in registration, but not in voting

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Voter turnout in California's primary looked about average, despite a last-minute surge in registration and intense interest in an unusually competitive presidential contest.

Ballots counted by Wednesday afternoon represented only one in four eligible Californians and one in three registered voters.

While millions remain to be counted, experts who study turnout say it won't match California's record primary participation in 2008.

They blame several factors: Donald Trump secured the Republican nomination weeks ago; an Associated Press delegate count the day before the primary showed Hillary Clinton had clinched the Democratic nomination; and independent voters may have been confused about how to vote in the presidential race.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

