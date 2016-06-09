San Diego businesses react to vote to raise minimum wage - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diegans sent a clear message on Primary Tuesday by approving to give workers a raise, but small business owners said the move will be disastrous for them.

With the proposition's passage, San Diego's minimum wage will increase almost immediately to $10.50 an hour, and go to $11.50 an hour on Jan. 1. It would also provide five days of annual paid sick leave.

Not relieved about the prop's passage are small business owners like Camille Bsaibes who owns three local restaurants, including Alladin in Hillcrest. He said the focus should be on fixing the economy as a whole.

"If you just increase the minimum wage and you don't fix the economy, we as small business owners suffer," he said.

Supporters, notably Councilman Todd Gloria, argue that putting extra cash into the hands of tens of thousands of San Diegans will help the economy.

"That is transforming for many, many families. For veterans, for hardworking people who waited too long, now the relief will be here," said Gloria.

The sick leave portion will improve public health since employees won't feel compelled to report to work when they're sick, according to supporters.

The state's hourly minimum wage is currently $10, and is set to go up to $10.50 in January. It wouldn't surpass San Diego's rate until 2019, if the measure is passed.

  Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year's theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

  Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

