Push to clean up hoarding house in Santee - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Push to clean up hoarding house in Santee

Posted: Updated:

SANTEE (CBS 8) - Neighbors in Santee are pushing the city to take action over a hoarder's home they said is unsafe.

The home has windows, garage doors, and motor-homes all boarded up with a notice to vacate, but according to neighbors the property looks better now than it did when the order came out in May.

The home is owned by Rebecca Zulauf.

Google images from ten years ago show junk surrounding the home and an RV in the front of the home, which is located on Santana Street.

In 2012, a fire destroyed the garage and Ms. Zulauf said insurance would not pay and she does not have the money to bring the home up to code.

"It's not been easy for my neighbors, but it really has not been easy for anybody here," she said during a meeting Wednesday night.

According to Ms. Zulauf, she is a hospice nurse taking care of people who live in the home, but neighbors believe there are drugs involved.

The city has been dealing with complaints on the home since 2009. At the time, inspectors found makeshift bedrooms and exposed electrical wiring.

Ms. Zulauf's daughter, Jessica Zulauf, pleaded with the City Council and said, "the last thing I ever want is not to have this house in my family. Especially how close she is getting to paying it off."

Ms. Zulauf refused to comment after the meeting, but agreed to vacate the home. She has until August 11 to bring her home up to code, if not she could lose her house.

She moved one of the RVs to one of her homes in Lakeside on Aquilla Drive. Neighbors there are also irritated and called it an eyesore. They said they have complained to the county for years.

Neighbors said a man connected to the home was stabbed to death and found by the newspaper man in April.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 1:19 PM EDT2018-06-05 17:19:04 GMT

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.