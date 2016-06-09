Police: Man set on fire in domestic dispute in Bay Terraces

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - A woman was arrested after setting a man on fire in the Bay Terraces area Thursday morning, police said.

Police were called after reports came in that a car was on fire in the vicinity of South Meadowbrook Drive and Brookhaven Road around 7:30 a.m.

When they arrived on scene, a 56 year old man and an unidentified woman were inside the car that was intentionally set on fire.

The man was taken to a hospital to be treated for serious burn injuries to his arm and shoulder after he was set ablaze for unknown reasons, San Diego police Sgt. Ray Battrick.

Battrick said the alleged assailant was taken into custody shortly afterward.

An investigation is being conducted.