Puppies found abandoned in box are up for adoption

ENCINITAS (CNS) - Four of seven puppies discovered with their mother two months ago in a San Diego alley were adopted Thursday at the Rancho Coastal Humane Society.



Applications are pending for the three others after a couple dozen people showed up to inquire about adopting the canines, Humane Society spokesman John Van Zante said.



"Polly, the mother, appears to be a 3 1/2-year old terrier mix,'' Van Zante said. ``Her one female and six male puppies were 2 or 3 days old when they were discovered in a box in an alley.''



He said noise from the box captured the attention of the rescuer, who took them to the county Department of Animal Services.



According to Van Zante the 8-pound mother was not able to produce enough milk to feed her puppies, so the family was transferred to RCHS so they could get in-home foster care.



RCHS foster care coordinator Kelly Peters said the puppies needed round- the-clock care and bottle feeding to survive.



"These puppies are alive today thanks to the joint efforts of the person who found them, our rescue partners at the Department of Animal Services, and the RCHS in-home foster care program,'' Peters said.



``Polly was filthy when she and her pups arrived here,'' Peters said. ``She was infested with fleas. Her coat was matted and she was covered with flea dirt. She was a mess.''



One puppy was born with a malformed eye that was removed, Van Zante said. He said Polly needs knee surgery, which will be conducted after the adoption process is completed.



Total cost for their care could run around $3,000, so the organization is accepting donations, he said.

Information about adopting the puppies, which are expected to grow to weigh around 10 pounds, is available by calling (760) 753-6413 or visiting the Rancho Coastal Humane Society at 389 Requeza St. in Encinitas.



Click here for an adoption application available online.