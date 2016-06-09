Turns out Donald Trump has been using a prompter all along - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Turns out Donald Trump has been using a prompter all along

Posted: Updated:

While most politicians use a teleprompter during their speeches, Trump prefers to use his own special contraption: the Yell-A-Prompter.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert weeknights at 11:35 p.m.

