School's Out Hunger's Not Summer Food Drive - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

School's Out Hunger's Not Summer Food Drive

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - For many, summer means vacation and days at the beach, but for some San Diegans it also means a struggle to get food on the table for their families.

The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank estimates thousands of local children who rely on school meal programs could go hungry this summer.

For some families, help from the food bank is crucial during the summer months.

RELATED: June 1 - 30: School's Out, Hunger's Not - Summer Food Drive

James Floros is the president of the Jacob & Cushman San Diego Food Bank and he said during the summer they see a huge spike in demand.

"We see or lines are longer. Our distributions need to be bigger. We need more food to be able to serve those people," he said.

Floros urged folks to take part in the School's Out Hunger's Not Summer Food Drive, The drive runs through the end of June.

The last food bank collected 63,000 bags of food in grocery bag donations alone. This year they are hoping for 70,000.

KFBM is a proud sponsor of the food drive.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 1:19 PM EDT2018-06-05 17:19:04 GMT

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.