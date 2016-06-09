SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - For many, summer means vacation and days at the beach, but for some San Diegans it also means a struggle to get food on the table for their families.

The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank estimates thousands of local children who rely on school meal programs could go hungry this summer.

For some families, help from the food bank is crucial during the summer months.

RELATED: June 1 - 30: School's Out, Hunger's Not - Summer Food Drive

James Floros is the president of the Jacob & Cushman San Diego Food Bank and he said during the summer they see a huge spike in demand.

"We see or lines are longer. Our distributions need to be bigger. We need more food to be able to serve those people," he said.

Floros urged folks to take part in the School's Out Hunger's Not Summer Food Drive, The drive runs through the end of June.

The last food bank collected 63,000 bags of food in grocery bag donations alone. This year they are hoping for 70,000.

KFBM is a proud sponsor of the food drive.