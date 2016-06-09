Elderly orangutan euthanized at the San Diego Zoo

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The San Diego Zoo on Thursday announced an elderly orangutan was euthanized on Wednesday after it was taken to the veterinary hospital for a sedated exam to determine the cause of respiratory difficulties she has been experiencing.

According to the zoo, despite the efforts of experienced staff, Janey appeared to have a series of cardiac arrests with an unlikely prognosis for recovery.

Janey came to the San Diego Zoo in 1984 from a private collection in Europe. Born in 1961, Janey was the oldest living Bornean orangutan in the United States, according to the zoo.

The zoo said, "she was a well known and beloved figure at the San Diego Zoo and will be dearly missed."