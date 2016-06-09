Elderly orangutan euthanized at the San Diego Zoo - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Elderly orangutan euthanized at the San Diego Zoo

Posted: Updated:
PC: San Diego Zoo PC: San Diego Zoo

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The San Diego Zoo on Thursday announced an elderly orangutan was euthanized on Wednesday after it was taken to the veterinary hospital for a sedated exam to determine the cause of respiratory difficulties she has been experiencing.

According to the zoo, despite the efforts of experienced staff, Janey appeared to have a series of cardiac arrests with an unlikely prognosis for recovery.

Janey came to the San Diego Zoo in 1984 from a private collection in Europe. Born in 1961, Janey was the oldest living Bornean orangutan in the United States, according to the zoo.

The zoo said, "she was a well known and beloved figure at the San Diego Zoo and will be dearly missed."

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 1:19 PM EDT2018-06-05 17:19:04 GMT

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.