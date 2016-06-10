Military father surprises daughter at Rancho Bernardo High Schoo - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Military father surprises daughter at Rancho Bernardo High School graduation

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A graduating Rancho Bernardo High School senior received the surprise of a lifetime during the commencement ceremony.

Camille Morris thought her Army father would not be able to attend her graduation and watch her receive her diploma, but boy was she wrong.

As videos played of Military men and women congratulating the graduates, Camille hoped to see a message from her father. Little did she know her father had been hiding in bleachers waiting for the moment to surprise her.

During his speech, Principal David Lemaster spoke about Camille's father, Army Master Sergeant Derrick Morris, who was stationed in Kuwait.

"I know your father wanted to here, and I know you wanted him be here. So guess what? He's here," he said.

As Camille turned around, there was her father walking towards her. It had been a year since the Army Sergeant had last seen his daughter.

"Definitely one of the best moments of my life - as well to have my daddy. I'm such a daddy's girl too," said Camille.

Morris said he had been planning the special moment for nine months.

"If I had to rank one of the best feelings in my life this would rank very high," he said.

Camille said she owes a lot to her dad for reaching such an important milestone.

Master Sergeant Morris is on a short leave. Camille plans to take him to the fair and the beach.

As for her after high school graduation plans, Camille said she plans to attend community college and then transfer to UC Los Angeles to study drama.

