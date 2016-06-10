Police shoot man amid domestic disturbance at Dallas airport - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Police shoot man amid domestic disturbance at Dallas airport

DALLAS (AP) — A police officer shot and injured a man who was involved in a domestic disturbance outside a baggage claim area at Dallas Love Field airport on Friday, authorities said.

Police were responding to reports that the man had been throwing rocks at a vehicle outside an airport terminal in an apparent dispute with a woman, Dallas Assistance Chief of Police Randall Blankenbaker said at an afternoon news conference.

Video posted by Instagram user @flashyfilms— and credited to Bryan Armstrong shows people scattering outside a baggage claim door as an officer in a yellow vest trains a gun toward a baggage claim entrance. At least eight gunshots can be heard as a man's voice repeatedly yells "stand down!" A woman can be heard screaming.

Traveler Lucinda Fonseca told WFAA-TV that she and her husband were coming out of the baggage claim area when they saw police approaching the man throwing rocks and one of the officers drew a gun.

"The man was yelling at the cops, basically saying 'shoot me shoot me, I dare you,' something to that effect," Fonseca said.

She heard gunfire while trying to reach a vehicle picking up the couple.

"I crouched down on the ground," she said. "I didn't know where the bullets were going."

