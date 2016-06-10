8-year-old donates gift cards to foster youth

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – After hearing about Voices for Children, an eight-year-old boy from Carlsbad, was inspired and wanted to do something kind to help foster children.

To celebrate his eighth birthday, AJ asked his guests not to bring him any gifts, but to bring Target gift cards for foster children instead.

AJ collected $515 worth and hopes foster youth can use the gift cards for things they need, like new shoes. When asked how he came up with this idea, he said:

“I was in my laundry room, and we have a bunch of shoes in there, so I looked down at the ground, and saw shoes so I thought I should give the foster kids shoes.”

But AJ says, since he didn't know what sizes or styles to get, so he decided to collect the gift cards.