M.A.D.D. rallies for ignition interlocks

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Mothers Against Drunk Drivers (M.A.D.D.) is working hard to get a life-saving law passed in California.



The organization is urging state lawmakers to pass legislation that would require ignition interlocks for all drunk driving offenders.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving President Colleen Sheehey-Church touted Senate Bill 1046 which would require anyone convicted of a DUI to install an ignition interlock system in their car.

First time offenders would need to keep the ignition interlock system in their car for at least six months but repeat offenders would have it for a longer period of time.

Other states have adopted similar legislation and advocates said it works.

The bill would allow offenders to do things like drive to-and-from work, drop their kids off at school - as long as they have passed the interlock system.

The state bill passed in the Senate and it will now head to the State Assembly. M.A.D.D. officials said it should be brought up for a vote in the next few weeks.