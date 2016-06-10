M.A.D.D. rallies for ignition interlocks - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

M.A.D.D. rallies for ignition interlocks

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Mothers Against Drunk Drivers (M.A.D.D.) is working hard to get a life-saving law passed in California.
     
The organization is urging state lawmakers to pass legislation that would require ignition interlocks for all drunk driving offenders.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving President Colleen Sheehey-Church touted Senate Bill 1046 which would require anyone convicted of a DUI to install an ignition interlock system in their car. 

First  time offenders would need to keep the ignition interlock system in their car for at least six months but repeat offenders would have it for a longer period of time. 

Other states have adopted similar legislation and advocates said it works. 

The bill would allow offenders to do things like drive to-and-from work, drop their kids off at school - as long as they have passed the interlock system. 

The state bill passed in the Senate and it will now head to the State Assembly. M.A.D.D. officials said it should be brought up for a vote in the next few weeks. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 1:19 PM EDT2018-06-05 17:19:04 GMT

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.