James Corden hosts Tony awards with big name presenters

Nov. 1, 2015 file photo, James Corden arrives at the Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Tony Award telecast will offer performances from all 9 new and revival musicals that were nominated, including one that has already closed.

The shows "Hamilton," ''Fiddler on the Roof," ''Waitress," ''Bright Star," ''She Loves Me," ''School of Rock," ''The Color Purple," ''Shuffle Along" and "Spring Awakening" will get time to shine, as well as "On Your Feet!" which missed the new musical cut.

The show is scheduled for Sunday at the Beacon Theatre in New York and James Corden will be the host. Corden will also have some big names helping him hand out Tony Awards: Oprah Winfrey, Cate Blanchett, Carole King, Audra McDonald, Saoirse Ronan, Patina Miller and Nathan Lane have signed up to help present.

Corden, a Tony-winner and the host of CBS's "The Late Late Show" will make his debut as the emcee of the Tony Awards, which will be televised on CBS.

Comedy god Steve Martin and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Edie Brickell will also help present. The pair is up for a Tony as the writers of the musical "Bright Star," a complex love story set against the American South.

"Spring Awakening," which closed in January, turned to Kickstarter to raise $200,000 to defray the costs of appearing on the show. As of Wednesday morning, it had raised almost $165,000.

The telecast was watched by 6.35 million viewers last year. 

