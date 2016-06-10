Direct flights planned between San Diego, Colorado resort - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Direct flights planned between San Diego, Colorado resort

Photo Credit: Alaska Airlines Facebook Page Photo Credit: Alaska Airlines Facebook Page

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - Colorado's Steamboat Ski Area says it has secured direct flights from San Diego for the upcoming ski season.

The Steamboat Pilot & Today reports that Alaska Airlines announced June 9 that it will offer round trips between San Diego and Yampa Valley Regional Airport twice a week beginning December 17.

Those flights will be in addition to four weekly flights from Seattle. Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp. President and Chief Operating Officer Rob Perlman says those flights have successfully expanded access to the resort.

Alaska Airlines Vice President of Capacity John Kirby says the airline already offers service from San Diego to ski resorts in California and Utah.

Information from: Steamboat Pilot & Today.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

