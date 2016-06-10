San Diegans gather to remember Muhammad Ali - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diegans gather to remember Muhammad Ali

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Louisville and the rest of the world said goodbye to The Greatest on Friday. 

In San Diego, fans also remembered The Greatest as dozens gathered at a local mosque to pay their respects to Muhammad Ali.

Pausing for prayer service and recalling all things Ali, Imam Taha Hassane of the Islamic Center of San Diego recounted the the crowd of nearly 200 about the life of the beloved boxer.

"Muhammad Ali was my first childhood hero. He was a man who stood up for multiple causes and paid the price for his unpopular positions," he said.

For Fayaz Nawabi, Ali's death has been tough.

In 1985, Ali visited San Diego and paid to have the very Mosque they worship in built.

"He meant the world to me and he meant the world to a lot of Muslims around the world. He stood up for what he believed in. He gave voice to those who did not have a voice," said Nawabi, public relations representative for the Council on Islamic Relations.

The public memorial at the KFC Yum! Center was packed with celebrities, athletes and politicians, including former President Bill Clinton, Sen. Orrin Hatch, director Spike Lee, former NFL great Jim Brown, Arnold Schwarzenegger, soccer star David Beckham, Whoopi Goldberg and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

