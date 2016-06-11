Driver shears off light post, dies in Oceanside crash - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Driver shears off light post, dies in Oceanside crash

Posted: Updated:

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A single-vehicle rollover crash in Oceanside left one person dead early Saturday morning, according to police.
   
The driver of a 2002 Mitsubishi Lance, described as a Hispanic man about 27 years old, suffered fatal injuries shortly before 2 a.m. as he was traveling westbound on state Route 76 toward North Coast Highway and failed to make a curve in the road, according to Oceanside Police Sgt. Ignacio Lopez.
   
Witnesses told police that the car's tire sideswiped the center median, hit two wooden posts and rolled into a signal light post, shearing it off its base, Lopez said.
   
It was not known early into the investigation if alcohol or speed contributed to the crash, Lopez said.
   
Police were waiting to notify the victim's family before releasing his name.
   
The Oceanside Police Department's Major Accident Investigation Team was conducting the investigation. 

Anyone with information regarding the crash was asked to call Accident Investigator Gabriel Cobian at (760) 435-4989.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 1:19 PM EDT2018-06-05 17:19:04 GMT

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.