Driver shears off light post, dies in Oceanside crash

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A single-vehicle rollover crash in Oceanside left one person dead early Saturday morning, according to police.



The driver of a 2002 Mitsubishi Lance, described as a Hispanic man about 27 years old, suffered fatal injuries shortly before 2 a.m. as he was traveling westbound on state Route 76 toward North Coast Highway and failed to make a curve in the road, according to Oceanside Police Sgt. Ignacio Lopez.



Witnesses told police that the car's tire sideswiped the center median, hit two wooden posts and rolled into a signal light post, shearing it off its base, Lopez said.



It was not known early into the investigation if alcohol or speed contributed to the crash, Lopez said.



Police were waiting to notify the victim's family before releasing his name.



The Oceanside Police Department's Major Accident Investigation Team was conducting the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crash was asked to call Accident Investigator Gabriel Cobian at (760) 435-4989.